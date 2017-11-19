Manchester United Legend Rio Ferdinand Criticises Pogba and Matic for Role in Newcastle Goal

Manchester United legend turned pundit Rio Ferdinand heaped criticism on Paul Pogba and Nemanja Matic for their roles in Newcastle's opening goal on Saturday.

Despite going on to win the game a resounding 4-1, Ferdinand was left disappointed by the goal conceded - ending a run of five Premier League clean sheets at Old Trafford this season.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It was Dwight Gayle that capitalised on Victor Lindelof’s slip to drive the ball past David de Gea and give Newcastle an unexpected early advantage.

Speaking on BT Sport, as quoted by the Metro, Ferdinand criticised the midfield pair, saying: "You need your midfielders to help. I thought Matic and Pogba need to do more there.

"Identify the danger that’s building against your back four" said Ferdinand. "Be there to snuff out danger and today I don’t think they saw that quick enough. Martial was also guilty of not following the full-back and that’s why they conceded that goal."

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Experienced in defending at Old Trafford, Ferdinand was guarded by players such as Roy Keane, Michael Carrick, Darren Fletcher and Ji-Sung Park. All spent extended periods at the club ensuring team communication between the defence was clear.

With Matic a new arrival this summer, and Pogba also fairly recent having signed last summer, this connection may not have developed just yet. The latter was much more impressive going forward, returning United to goal scoring ways following a lengthy absence through injury

What a guy..., #Pogback 1 goal & 1 assist 💪🏽 #MUFC A post shared by Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) on Nov 18, 2017 at 1:44pm PST

Something that Mourinho also alluded to in his post-match comments, as quoted by the Daily Mail, he said: "He was top. It looked like he had not been out. He came back with a really great performance. He was a great influence in the game. With him, we have much more creation."