Mauricio Pochettino Disappointed by Spurs' Performance in North London Derby Defeat

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was disappointed with his team's performance and the manner in which they conceded both goals in a 2-0 loss against arch-rivals Arsenal.

The Argentine told Sky Sports: "I'm very disappointed in the performance and the way we conceded the goals, it's difficult to explain when you lose in this way. Small details which are big details - that can change everything in football."

2 - Arsenal have scored with their first two shots on target of the match versus Spurs. Efficient. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017

The former Southampton manager pointed to a number of decisions that went against Tottenham, but refused to blame the referee:

"Maybe (Granit) Xhaka should be sent off before, the foul wasn't a foul. The goal was offside. But we lose. We have to go home and keep going.

"I'm not blaming the referee. It's a strange situation - it changed the dynamic of the game. We need to accept that. We can't control that."

The Spurs Gaffer also drew parallels between his team's situation and that of their domestic rivals:

"I don't think we struggled away from home, we are in the same situation as everyone. It was difficult for Manchester United to play at Chelsea. It's not only Tottenham that struggle to compete with the big teams away from home."

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Finally, Mauricio Pochettino highlighted key areas he feels Tottenham, need to do in order to improve:





"We need to do many things. We need to win trophies, we need to build the new stadium, we need to build the squad, we need to play young players."





Despite the 2-0 defeat to the Gunners, Tottenham remain 4th in the Premier League, one point and two places above fellow North London club Arsenal.