New Statistic Makes Grim Reading for Sunderland Fans as Black Cats Drop More Home Points

Sunderland are having a rotten time of it at the moment - they sit rock bottom of the Championship having won just one league game all season and are currently managerless after taking the decision to fire Simon Grayson a few weeks ago.

20 - Sunderland are the first league team in the history of English football to fail to pick up a win in 20 consecutive home games in all competitions. Suffering. pic.twitter.com/8VuTay2Wv5 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017

Startlingly for Black Cats supporters, the club's well documented poor home form actually took a turn for the very worst at the weekend as the team could only manage a draw against Milwall - they have now become the first league team in English football history to have gone 20 consecutive home games in all competitions without picking up a win (courtesy of Opta).

The amazing statistic stretches back of course to last season when in the Premier League and under the guidance of David Moyes.

The Scot left his post in the summer after the disastrous showing, and has somehow managed to snag himself another big Premier League job in the form of West Ham, as Sunderland clamour to kickstart their Championship season and get away from danger.

The Stadium of Light outfit are desperate for fortunes to change at the club, and look set to appoint a real coup in Chris Coleman, who left his post as Wales manager.

Coleman famously guided Wales to the semi-finals of Euro 2016, and has seen his stock rise sky high despite failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup, and his first task will be to get the Black Cats over their horrendous home hoodoo.

