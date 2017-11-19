Pape Souare Being Sued By Another Driver Over M4 Crash That Nearly Ended His Career

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

Crystal Palace full-back Pape Souare is being privately prosecuted by another driver over the near-tragic accident that almost cost him his career last year, according to the Daily Mail.

Souare, who was returning home after dropping a friend off at the Heathrow Airport when he crashed into the central reservation on the M4, had to be cut out of his £135,000 black Mercedes G63 SUV by firefighters and flown to hospital via helicopter.

The player suffered a broken right thigh, as well as a broken jaw, and spent 373 days out of training, only recently returning.


"Crystal Palace Football Club regret to confirm that Pape Souare was yesterday involved in a car accident and taken to hospital in London," a club spokesman said at the time.

"The player has sustained injuries to his thigh and jaw bone and will remain in hospital whilst he receives treatment.

Bryn Lennon/GettyImages

Per the Mail, Souare is being sued by Darshan Dube of Slough, who was charged by police for driving his BMW without due care and attention after the accident.


The Palace left back was summoned to the Isleworth Crown Court on a complaint of dangerous driving in September of last year and did not enter a plea deal. Trial has been set for July 16, 2018.

His lawyer, Ian Bridge, informed the court of his intention to make dismissal and abuse of process applications before the trial date, while the player is aiming to get back into the Eagles' set-up as soon as possible.

