Paul Clement Believes Swans Will Pull Through the Difficult Times After Defeat at Turf Moor

Paul Clement's side endured another defeat at Turf Moor as Burnley beat Swansea City 2-0 with goals from former Swan Jack Cork and Ashley Barnes.

Laying in the relegation zone at 19th place, the Swans have only managed to win two games so far in the season with a disappointing two draws and eight losses.

Despite going through a rough spell, Clement told the club's official website that he believed the team could turn the poor form around in the upcoming fixtures.

“We are not playing well – that’s clear,” he said. “And when we don’t play well, it’s hard to pick up results. The big teams can get results even when they don’t play well, but it’s very difficult for sides like us to do that.

“These players are capable of performing better than they are at the moment, and that’s what we want to happen as quickly as possible."

Clement insists that he is concerned with the team's form, but believes it is something he can work on to overcome.

“I am concerned about the level of performance, I am concerned about our position in the table and I am concerned about how many goals we have scored – or have not scored – this season.

“But I have got no doubts about my ability and the ability of these players.

“Together, we have to work through difficult times. Better times are in the future if you have belief and you are positive.”

Despite chances created by the likes of Tammy Abraham and Wilfried Bony, the Swans failed to convert any attempts on goal.

The Swansea boss hopes for a better performance next week as they face Bournemouth at home.