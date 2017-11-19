Premier League Winning Boss Claudio Ranieri Insists He'll Not Rule Out Possibility of Coaching Italy

Premier League winning manager Claudio Ranieri says that he is willing to discuss the potential of taking charge of the Italian national side.

The former Leicester boss has admitted he would consider coaching Italy after the four-time world champions crashed out of World Cup qualification, following an underwhelming performance against Sweden.

Italy are in search of a new manager in the wake of sacking Gian Piero Ventura, after his side crashed out of the World Cup qualifiers for the first time since 1958.





Although legendary manager Carlo Ancelotti has emerged as the favourite to take the helm, fellow countryman Ranieri has explicitly stated that he would also be willing to answer the call.

"Would I be the Italy coach? I would have to think about it, but it doesn't only depend on me, as I have a contract with Nantes and a president who I would have to talk to," the Premier League winner told Sky Sport Italia

"I read names like Max Allegri, Antonio Conte and Carlo Ancelotti. I say that right now they need to think carefully about what to do next. Whoever they get from that list will be excellent.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

"I think that in Italy the situation of the coach is almost secondary, because we have hit rock bottom and need things to change. There are interesting young players and we will get back on our feet.

"Italy hadn't missed the World Cup for 60 years, but at times you need to hit rock bottom to get back on your feet."

Ranieri's Nantes side currently sit at fifth in the French Ligue 1 after suffering a 4-1 defeat in the hands of giants PSG.