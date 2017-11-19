Sampdoria 3-2 Juventus: Blucerchiati Record Unlikely Win Over Reigning Champions

Sampdoria recorded their first win over Juventus in their last nine league meetings with a convincing 3-1 victory. Duvan Zapata's second-half header opened the scoring, with goals from

Lucas Torreira and Ferrari sealing the deal. Juve lacked creativity without Paulo Dybala, who was sidelined by Massimiliano Allegri and they suffered as a result.

Gonzalo Higuain found himself with an early chance after the Sampdoria defence parted leaving the Argentine with just Emiliano Viviano to beat - but his effort was skewed wide. In truth, this was the only real chance in the opening minutes as both teams cancelled each other out with good defensive work.

Sampdoria failed to gain momentum as Juve also attempted to gain a foothold in the game with a high pressing style. An injury to Dennis Praet forced Sampdoria manager Marco Giampaolo to make an unwanted change 30 minutes in, as Karol Linetty was introduced to the fold.

Mario Mandzukic was left furious as Juan Cuadrado found himself one-on-one at an astute angle but failed to capitalise. The Colombian was picked out brilliantly by Higuain, before blasting the ball towards goal when Viviano saved in unlikely fashion - by turning his back on the strike. Even Referee Marco Guida missed the stop - signalling for a goal kick!

As the second half kicked off, Juve started the brighter, looking fluid going forward and continuing to apply pressure. However, the home side would open the scoring with their first attempt on target and send the Stadio Luigi Ferraris into pandemonium.

A failed clearance by Bernardeschi summed up Juve's failure to clear their lines, as Duvan Zapata met the ball by beating Stephan Lichtsteiner in the air - showing the desire and fight to give Sampdoria the lead over the Champions. On loan from Napoli, Zapata handed the league leaders a huge favour with his fifth goal of the season.

52: GOOOOOAL!!!! Zapata heads past Szczesny to hand Doria a 1-0 lead! Marassi is ROCKING! #SampJuve — Sampdoria English (@sampdoria_en) November 19, 2017

Paulo Dybala was introduced with half an hour to play, but the away team began to grow frustrated - lashing out in tackles and arguing amongst themselves. Sampdoria doubled the lead in the 70th minute as Lucas Torreira struck low into the bottom corner from the edge of the area to beat Wojciech Szczesny.

Sampdoria owner Massimo Ferrero was in the stands watching and couldn't believe his eyes. Sampdoria hadn't won in their last eight meetings with Juventus, but they were on course for a win here and in some style.

The home side would net a third with ten minutes to play, a long ball was brought down and drilled across the box by Quagliarella amidst Juventus complaints of offside. Gianmarco Ferrari was left with an open net and piled on the misery for Juventus.





However, there would be late life for Juventus as they were awarded a penalty in added time which Higuain duly converted. Minutes later, Dybala would get another for Juve with an excellent solo run - blasting the ball into the net making it a grandstand finish. But it was too little, too late for the Champions, who go four points adrift of Napoli.