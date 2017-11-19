Sean Dyche Focused for Next Fixture But Tells Clarets to Enjoy Their Winning Moment

Saturday afternoon saw Burnley win their third consecutive game this season in the top flight for the first time in almost 43-years against Swansea at they won 2-0 at Turf Moor.

Under the guidance of Sean Dyche, the Clarets have secured a spot at seventh place in the Premier League with six wins and four draws so far.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

The 46-year-old, though happy with the win, has his head focused on the next fixture in the league against Arsenal next week at home.

He told Clarets to enjoy the win, but remember that there is a whole season ahead with targets in mind, the Lancashire Telegraph understands.

“Don’t get me wrong, this is to be enjoyed, make no mistake, I’ll have my little window which will last about an hour, and then I’ll get on with planning for the next one," he said.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

“But for the fans, the town, the players, the board, it’s to be enjoyed, these times, but it’s not a negative, it’s just to say, the reality is still out there, 40 points for us is a good marker - that’s your first marker, and anything that comes beyond that...that’s still the marker."

Burnley and their opponent next week, Arsenal are level on points, another win at Turf Moor could mean a move up on the table for the Clarets.

“The next game is the most important, and the bigger picture, the 40 points.

“It just continues the building, the team’s mentality, the development, and everyone keeps moving forward.”