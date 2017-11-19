Sporting CP Reportedly Open to Selling Sought-After William Carvalho to West Ham in January

Sporting CP are apparently open to doing business with West Ham regarding steely midfielder William Carvalho.

The 25-year-old almost joined the club in the summer, and the move could now be resurrected with the original cash set aside for the deal still; available to new manager David Moyes.

The Scot is thought to be keen on bringing Carvalho to London, and he actually tried to sign the star when he was in charge at Manchester United.

As reported by the Express, via calciomercato.com, the player himself is keen on a switch to West Ham, and the club could pay £28m to bring him to the Premier League in January.

Fans of the club have watched as their side have been poor defensively this season, and all their summer signings Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez have flopped.

Under Slaven Bilic the team looked shaky, and were prone to making mistakes in games, meaning there is definite demand for someone of Carvalho's ability.

The Euro 2016 winner is one of Europe's most coveted holding midfield players, and would shore things up for the Irons in central midfield alongside Pedro Obiang, the club's only defensive-minded midfielder.

Moyes takes charge of the Hammers for the first time on Sunday as they take the short trip to Vicarage Road to take on Watford.

