Stats Back Up Cristiano Ronaldo's Difficult Start to the Season for Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo's unexpected goal drought continued on Saturday as Real Madrid played out a goalless draw with city rivals Atletico Madrid at the Wanda Metropolitano.

The Portuguese forward again cut a frustrated figure, and was relatively subdued for much of the game.

He remains on just one La Liga goal for the season so far, despite having scored six times in the Champions League already.

Cristiano Ronaldo's La Liga season so far in shots:



❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌⚽️❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌❌



For those that can't be bothered to count, that's 55 shots in total and 27 since his solitary goal... pic.twitter.com/HmLjHvofqp — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) November 18, 2017

And statistics - courtesy of WhoScored.com - have revealed the extent of Ronaldo's struggles in the league.

The 32-year-old has attempted 55 shots in total, only one of which has found the net. It's an unusually profligate record for a player so used to scoring in excess of 30 goals a season.

Ronaldo has taken 27 shots since he last scored, one of which looked it might be headed for the net against Atletico only for Lucas to race across and block at the last moment.

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

It remains to be seen whether this is a temporary dip in form or a permanent decline for Ronaldo, although coach Zinedine Zidane has insisted it is the former.

"This is football," he said after Saturday's 0-0 draw, quoted by ESPN. "Sometimes the ball won't go in. I cannot explain it really. But it will come, for sure."

Real Madrid are now ten points behind league leaders Barcelona, but Zidane has stressed that there is no need for an overreaction.

"When a team makes a lot of chances, we cannot be happy, and the players first," he added. "But there is no need to get down. We played a good game and must focus on the positive. This will change. I cannot say anything more than that."