Sunderland Confirm Former Wales Boss Chris Coleman as Their New Manager

November 19, 2017

Championship side Sunderland have confirmed former Wales boss Chris Coleman as their new manager, with the 47-year-old stepping down from his last post in the wake of the Wales national side failing to qualify for the World Cup.

"Sunderland AFC are delighted to announce Chris Coleman as the club’s new manager," a statement on their official website reads.

"The Welshman has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal at the Stadium of Light and arrives on the back of six memorable years as Wales boss, during which time he managed his country into the top ten of FIFA’s world rankings and an incredible run to the semi-finals of Euro 2016."

Coleman, who is now regarded as the most successful manager in Wales history, said that his appointment was indeed and honour and he is pleased with the club's belief in him.

“It’s an honour to be appointed the manager of Sunderland AFC and I’m over the moon that the club believes I am the right man.

“The club worked incredibly hard to make sure we were a good fit and to show me the potential that can be achieved here.

“I believe that every person at this football club, every player and every supporter has a part to play in getting us back to where we belong.”

