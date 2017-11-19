VIDEO: Isco Tells Referee 'You Are Very Bad' During Saturday's Madrid Derby

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

Real Madrid midfielder Isco is reported to have told a match official that he was 'very bad' by Spanish news outlet Marca.

The former Malaga attacker was upset with many of the refereeing decisions during Saturday's match against Atletico Madrid, as he believed that he was fouled on several possessions, only for the ref to turn a blind eye.

Isco had just come off a collision between himself and Atleti midfielder Gabi, when the official, Fernandez Borbalan, adjudged that he had handled the ball when he had actually controlled it with his shoulder.

The decision was the one that sent the player over the edge, and he launched a verbal attack at the referee, shouting and letting him know that he thought he wasn't fit to referee the match.

Neither of the teams were able to score during the game, with both leaving the Wanda Metropolitano with just a single point, much to the enjoyment of Barcelona, who now have a 10-point lead on the Madrid clubs.

