Vincenzo Montella Under Huge Pressure as Stat Shows AC Milan Horror Form Against 'Big Six'

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

AC Milan boss Vincenzo Montella's role was put under even more pressure on Saturday evening as he witnessed his side go down 2-1 at the hands of Napoli inside the Stadio San Paolo. 

The Light Blues all but had the the three points sewn up when Alessio Romagnoli grabbed a late conciliation for the visitors on what was another disappointing night for Rossoneri. 

The defeat marked the conclusion of the first round of fixtures against the big six of Serie A for the former Italian giants, a cluster of matches that have not produced many highlights for those of San Siro. 

Against their fellow Scudetto, Champions League and Europa League chasers, AC have been on the receiving end of six defeats, leaving little wonder as to why they now find themselves 16 points behind leaders Napoli after just 12 games. 

In those meetings, Milan have recorded just four goals, with one coming against Lazio, two when taking on city rivals Internazionale and the fourth in Saturday's defeat, while shipping 15 across the fixtures. 

There is no question that the sudden summer influx of 11 new players which came at a grand cost of over £175m during the most recent transfer window need time to bed into Montella's side, but following a return of no points against those above them, things look worrying for the 43-year-old Italian. 


The last minute defeat at the hands of Inter, the fourth big test AC faced this season, will be of particular disappointment, with the fellow Milan club also not boasting form of their past. 

It remains to be seen whether the San Siro hierarchy will permit much more of the current disappointment that surrounds Rossoneri, however if not sooner, one more defeat to another big rival could spell the end of Montella's reign at the club. 

