Wales Target Thierry Henry as New Manager After Chris Coleman Departure to Sunderland

Wales have identified Belgium assistant manager Thierry Henry as a potential replacement for Chris Coleman, who has joined Sunderland.

The Mirror have reported that the Football Association of Wales have included the Frenchman on their shortlist as they search for a new head coach.

Henry has spoken of his intention to eventually move into management, despite having only been appointed as No.2 to Belgium boss Roberto Martinez last year.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

But the Arsenal legend is expected to face competition with Ryan Giggs and Craig Bellamy for the Wales job.





The FAW have a strict criteria that must be met by any coach they appoint, which includes the successful completion of the FAW’s pro-licence scheme.

Henry passed the course last year, while Giggs and Bellamy are also graduates.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Wales also want to ensure highly-regarded coach Osian Roberts keeps his post and that any new manager works closely with him.





Henry reportedly formed a close bond with Roberts when he did his studies and passed with ease. The two have remained in contact, which could give Henry an advantage should he be interested in taking the vacant post. It remains to be seen if he will be content to leave his role at Belgium for the Wales job.

Following Coleman's exit after last week's friendly draw against Panama, Wales are next in action in March next year, when they will play in the China Cup.