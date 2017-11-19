Zinedine Zidane Still Confident Real Madrid Can Win Title Despite Falling Further Behind After Derby

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted his side can still catch Barcelona in the La Liga title race, despite now finding themselves 10 points behind the Catalonians following their goalless El Derbi madrileño with Atletico Madrid on Saturday evening.

It was the inaugural meeting between the two Spanish capital sides inside Atleti's new Wanda Metropolitano, and it produced a complete shut out for the first time between the two sides in 12 years.

The draw, following Barca's 3-0 win over Leganes earlier in the day, means that the Madrid pairing now both find themselves over three wins away from the top of La Liga, however the Los Blancos' French manager is not throwing in the towel yet.





"It's not insurmountable", the 45-year-old told AS, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"I'm sure Barca are going to drop points. We have to continue doing our work and that's all.

"When you see that it's 10 points, it's a lot of points, but it's going to change. I'm sure we will cut the gap.

"Barca are not going to pick up points all the time and we have to be up there."

Throughout the 90 minutes neither Real or Atletico found it easy to create goalscoring opportunities, with both defences proving difficult to break down inside Rojiblancos' stunning new home.

0 - Real Madrid have failed to score in a La Liga away game for the first time under Zinedine Zidane (35 games). Brake. pic.twitter.com/I73vmtsveS — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 18, 2017

"Our game has been good today, we just couldn't get a goal", Zidane added.

"I feel for the players, for the effort they put in, but we're going to carry on. With the game we played, we deserved more."

Despite Barcelona's simply mesmerising form since the start of the season, Los Blancos still have the opportunity to close the gap when the two meet just days before Christmas, in a match now that could bring an end to Real's title hopes even before the turn of the year.