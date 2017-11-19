Zinedine Zidane Still Confident Real Madrid Can Win Title Despite Falling Further Behind After Derby

By 90Min
November 19, 2017

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has insisted his side can still catch Barcelona in the La Liga title race, despite now finding themselves 10 points behind the Catalonians following their goalless El Derbi madrileño with Atletico Madrid on Saturday evening. 

It was the inaugural meeting between the two Spanish capital sides inside Atleti's new Wanda Metropolitano, and it produced a complete shut out for the first time between the two sides in 12 years. 

The draw, following Barca's 3-0 win over Leganes earlier in the day, means that the Madrid pairing now both find themselves over three wins away from the top of La Liga, however the Los Blancos' French manager is not throwing in the towel yet. 


"It's not insurmountable", the 45-year-old told AS, as quoted by Sky Sports

"I'm sure Barca are going to drop points. We have to continue doing our work and that's all.

"When you see that it's 10 points, it's a lot of points, but it's going to change. I'm sure we will cut the gap.

"Barca are not going to pick up points all the time and we have to be up there."

Throughout the 90 minutes neither Real or Atletico found it easy to create goalscoring opportunities, with both defences proving difficult to break down inside Rojiblancos' stunning new home. 

"Our game has been good today, we just couldn't get a goal", Zidane added. 

"I feel for the players, for the effort they put in, but we're going to carry on. With the game we played, we deserved more."

Despite Barcelona's simply mesmerising form since the start of the season, Los Blancos still have the opportunity to close the gap when the two meet just days before Christmas, in a match now that could bring an end to Real's title hopes even before the turn of the year. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters