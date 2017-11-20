It's no secret that Liverpool have struggled in defense so far this season. With injuries to players like Nathaniel Clyne, and unreliable performances from the likes of Dejan Lovren, manager Jurgen Klopp has chopped and changed his defense a lot this season.

The Reds boss is seemingly unhappy with his current options at Liverpool, with reports stating that he is searching for defensive reinforcements in preparation for the upcoming January transfer window.

One player Liverpool is reportedly monitoring is 20-year-old Benfica center back Francisco Ferreira. In an interview with Portuguese outlet A Bola, Ferreira's agent has confirmed that Liverpool have indeed made an approach for the young defender.

"I cannot deny that Liverpool was one of the clubs that approached me and, among all, Benfica, Ferro and myself, we understand not to be the moment," said agent Ulisses Santos.

While Ferro is yet to break into Benfica's senior squad, he has continued to impress for Benfica's B team and the club are reportedly reluctant to sell the young center back.

Benfica president Luis Filipe Vieira has reportedly rejected any approach made by Liverpool or any other interested club. Benfica seem keen to keep hold of Ferreira and see how he performs in the Portuguese club's first team.

Liverpool, who have conceded more Premier League goals than the other top six clubs, will be desperate to get some defensive reinforcements as soon as possible. They may have to pay a high price to prise Ferreira away from Benfica.