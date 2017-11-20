Chelsea Have Received the Highest Number of Bookings for Simulation Since 2014/15

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Premier League champions Chelsea have apparently been on the receiving end of the most bookings for simulation for the past three seasons, according to Opta stats.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

As Diego Costa will tell you, the first yellow he received as a Blues player was as a result of the referee deciding (wrongly of course) that he had dived in a match against Burnley.

Per Opta, the London side have seen players booked for trying to con the referee on eight occasions since 2014/15.

The last notable episode came in the form of Victor Moses receiving a second yellow from referee Anthony Taylor during last season's FA Cup final after being adjudged as having dived, with the Blues ultimately losing to Arsenal.

Those stats hardly prove that Chelsea are notorious divers, but they have gotten on the wrong end of a few decisions these last few years, so it would be in their best interest to err on the side of caution this season and moving forwa.

