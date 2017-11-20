Daniel Sturridge 'Ready to Quit' Liverpool Over Fears He'll Miss Out on World Cup Selection

Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge is reportedly 'ready to quit' the club in January over fears that his lack of playing time at Anfield will cost him a place in the final 23-man England squad at the World Cup next summer.

Sturridge, who has started only four of Liverpool's 19 games in all competitions this season, was left of the England squad for the international friendlies earlier this month as manager Gareth Southgate prioritised younger players like Tammy Abraham and Dominic Solanke.

According to the Daily Mirror, Sturridge will 'cut his losses' and look to get his career back on track with a fresh start somewhere new, which he hopes will give him the playing time he needs to command a place on the plane to Russia come June.

It is said he fears his current situation at Liverpool, where he is second fiddle to Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Philippe Coutinho at the top end of the pitch, is unlikely to change. Therefore it is upon him to make a proactive decision that will benefit his career.

The Mirror even cites sources close to Sturridge suggesting that the 28-year-old is keen for Liverpool to ask for a sensible fee when the January transfer window opens, one that will not price potential suitors out of a move and deny him the chance to start afresh.

Sturridge most recently played for England in October when he came off the bench for final 20 minutes of the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania.

Should he get his January move, the former Manchester City youngster will hope to make a strong start at a new club and be back on Southgate's radar in time for the scheduled March friendlies against the Netherlands and Italy.