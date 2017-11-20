David Moyes Wasn't Impressed With West Ham's 'Big Reputation' Players Following Watford Defeat

West Ham manager David Moyes has claimed that some of the 'bigger' players at the club let the Hammers down in their 2-0 defeat away to Watford on Sunday.

The East Londoners lost the game through goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison either side of the break and the Scot wasn't impressed with some of his players.

Speaking after the game in the post-match press conference, Moyes stated that some of the players with big reputations didn't produce performances that they are capable of: "I always thought this was a big job. Some big players with big reputations disappointed me a lot.

"I thought they would show me more. They need to show me why they have got that reputation.

"I don’t enjoy the performance and I expected us to do better. We tried to stay in the game and give ourselves a chance – and we probably did – but overall it was not good enough."

The new boss watched on as his side missed wonderful chances to get something out the game, but were ultimately punished for their lack of ruthlessness. The story of their season so far with the club only bagging 11 goals.

Despite the big statement from Moyes, captain Mark Noble insisted everyone needs to stick together, especially the fans after they showed their frustrations, with chants against the players and the board.

"I know the fans are frustrated, and we are too because we know we’re better than what we’re showing, but I urge them to stick by us."

West Ham remain in the bottom three and it doesn't get any easier in the next couple of games with Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal the opponents in their next five fixtures.