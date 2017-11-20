Joe Hart Expected to Leave Man City on Permanent Cut-Price Deal Next Summer

Joe Hart is expected to leave Manchester City on a permanent deal next summer, with the England keeper having spent last season on loan with Torino and joining West Ham on another loan in this one.

Hart will have just one year remaining on his contract at the end of the season, and City are expected to cash in on the stopper, who will leave as a free agent otherwise - when next term is over.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

The Daily Star are reporting that the Citizens will accept between £3m and £6m for the 30-year-old.

Hart joined City from Shrewsbury Town in 2006, but established himself as the club's No.1 in 2010, after loans at Tranmere Rovers, Blackpool and Birmingham. He has since gone on to make 348 appearances for the side, also earning himself 75 England caps in the process.





Pep Guardiola's arrival at the Etihad last season seemed to spell the end for Hart at City, with the manager bringing in Claudio Bravo last summer, and then Ederson this June. Given his contract situation, as well as Guardiola's preference, the Englishman is very likely to move on at the end of the campaign.

A look back at Joe Hart's attempt to save that Richarlison goal...#WATWHU pic.twitter.com/JKmMrSM13l — Ladbrokes (@Ladbrokes) November 19, 2017

The stopper was in goal for West Ham on Sunday as they suffered a 2-0 loss to Watford at Vicarage Road.





And he was heavily criticised by Kevin Kilbane after the Hornets scored their second.

"Winston Reid over-compensated," Kilbane said on BBC Radio 5 Live. "He thought Richarlison wanted to come back on to his right foot, and gave Richarlison too much space to shoot with his left. I think Joe Hart should be doing better there. He got two hands behind it.”