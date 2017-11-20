Kevin Kilbane Critical of Joe Hart's Contribution to Watford's Second Goal in Hammers 2-0 Defeat

Kevin Kilbane has criticised Joe Hart for his part in Watford's second goal in the Hornets 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday.

West Ham were playing their first game under the management of David Moyes, Kilbane's former manager at Everton between 2003 and 2006. The Hammers were already 1-0 down before Hart flapped at Richarlison's shot with two hands and conceded the second goal in the 2-0 loss.

Kilbane was covering the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, and was heavily critical of Hart's efforts during the second goal, saying: "Winston Reid over-compensated. He thought Richarlison wanted to come back on to his right foot, and gave Richarlison too much space to shoot with his left. I think Joe Hart should be doing better there. He got two hands behind it.”





It does Hart's England and Man City ambitions no favours, as the two goals conceded at Vicarage Road were the 24th and 25th he's conceded in the league this season. Hart's Manchester City career is all but over and he faces stiff competition for England's first choice keeper at next summer's World Cup.

The defeat leaves Moyes' side still in the relegation zone with just nine points, but the Hammers will get the chance to move away from the drop zone when they host Leicester on Friday.