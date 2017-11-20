Kevin Kilbane Critical of Joe Hart's Contribution to Watford's Second Goal in Hammers 2-0 Defeat

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Kevin Kilbane has criticised Joe Hart for his part in Watford's second goal in the Hornets 2-0 win over West Ham on Sunday. 

West Ham were playing their first game under the management of David Moyes, Kilbane's former manager at Everton between 2003 and 2006. The Hammers were already 1-0 down before Hart flapped at Richarlison's shot with two hands and conceded the second goal in the 2-0 loss.

Kilbane was covering the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, and was heavily critical of Hart's efforts during the second goal, saying: "Winston Reid over-compensated. He thought Richarlison wanted to come back on to his right foot, and gave Richarlison too much space to shoot with his left. I think Joe Hart should be doing better there. He got two hands behind it.”


It does Hart's England and Man City ambitions no favours, as the two goals conceded at Vicarage Road were the 24th and 25th he's conceded in the league this season. Hart's Manchester City career is all but over and he faces stiff competition for England's first choice keeper at next summer's World Cup.

The defeat leaves Moyes' side still in the relegation zone with just nine points, but the Hammers will get the chance to move away from the drop zone when they host Leicester on Friday.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters