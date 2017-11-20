Key Defender Out of Liverpool's Champions League Trip to Sevilla But Adam Lallana Set to Return

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Liverpool will be without defender Joel Matip for Tuesday night's game against Sevilla in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old has not travelled with the squad to Spain, having been forced to miss Saturday's 3-0 win over Southampton with a thigh problem.

However, the Reds have been handed a boost with the news that Adam Lallana is fit to travel despite not having yet played this season due to a thigh injury of his own picked up in pre-season.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that the midfielder was close to making the bench at the weekend after returning to training earlier this month.

“Adam is in training, but now [only] since three days, four days," the German coach said.

“It’s fantastic that he’s back, he’s lost nothing. But in the next few weeks we have games [every] three days.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

“There’s no rushing it, even though everyone who knows Adam can imagine how ready he is to be part of the squad again. We will see what we’ll do. 

Also included in the squad are Danny Ings and Marko Grujic, who have both been peripheral figures for Liverpool this season.

A win for Klopp's side against Sevilla will see them secure their qualification into the last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters