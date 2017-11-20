Key Defender Out of Liverpool's Champions League Trip to Sevilla But Adam Lallana Set to Return

Liverpool will be without defender Joel Matip for Tuesday night's game against Sevilla in the Champions League.

The 26-year-old has not travelled with the squad to Spain, having been forced to miss Saturday's 3-0 win over Southampton with a thigh problem.

However, the Reds have been handed a boost with the news that Adam Lallana is fit to travel despite not having yet played this season due to a thigh injury of his own picked up in pre-season.

Jurgen Klopp revealed that the midfielder was close to making the bench at the weekend after returning to training earlier this month.

“Adam is in training, but now [only] since three days, four days," the German coach said.

“It’s fantastic that he’s back, he’s lost nothing. But in the next few weeks we have games [every] three days.

“There’s no rushing it, even though everyone who knows Adam can imagine how ready he is to be part of the squad again. We will see what we’ll do.

Also included in the squad are Danny Ings and Marko Grujic, who have both been peripheral figures for Liverpool this season.

A win for Klopp's side against Sevilla will see them secure their qualification into the last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare.