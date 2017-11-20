Liverpool Join Spurs in Race to Sign £20m Wales Debutant & Sheffield Utd Starlet

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Premier League clubs Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly leading the chase to sign young Sheffield United star David Brooks. 

The 20-year-old midfielder has broken into the Sheffield side this season, and has one goal from ten Championship appearances this season. 

The young starlet has also recently made his international debut for Wales. He made a substitute appearance earlier in the month in Wales' defeat to France, and also made his first start against Panama days after. 

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/GettyImages

The Mirror are reporting that Liverpool or Spurs would have to pay up to £20m to land young midfielder, whose stock has risen considerably in the last month thanks to some impressive performances. 

The Warrington-born Brooks, who was eligible to play for both England and Wales and made a handful of appearances for England's Under-20s, ultimately decided to represent the country of his mother.  

Brooks was hailed for his man of the match performance in the Sheffield derby earlier in the season. The midfielder grabbed an assist in United's comprehensive 4-2 victory over bitter rivals Sheffield Wednesday. 

The Blades now find themselves in second place in the Championship, just two points behind league leaders Wolverhampton Wanderers. 

Sheffield have recently signed their young star Brooks to a four year deal, suggesting that they plan to keep hold of the midfielder for the long term.

However, with more impressive displays, Brooks' Premier League suitors could be growing as Liverpool and Tottenham in particular look keen to battle for the signature of the Wales international.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters