Man Utd Talisman Paul Pogba Not on Steven Gerrard's Level Claims for Reds Manager Rafa Benitez

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Ex-Liverpool manager Rafa Benitez has claimed Paul Pogba must produce top performances consistently and for a long time, before he can be mentioned in the same breath as his former skipper, Steven Gerrard.

Pogba made a sensational return from injury on Saturday and put in an exciting display at Old Trafford, in United's 4-1 victory over the Spaniard's Newcastle side.

The Frenchman showed everyone what the Red Devils had missed for the last two months, with a dominant and creative midfield display, notching a goal and assist for his efforts. 

The 24-year-old also made more passes in the opposition half than any player (46) and took part in the highest number of duels on the pitch (18).

However, Benitez believes that Pogba isn't to be compared to the likes of Steven Gerrard and contests the United midfielder has some way to go, to reach his level.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Magpies manager reacted to the comparison, claiming: "No, they're different", adding that "Stevie was a top-class player for so many years.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

"He was very consistent and could make the difference in every game, with or without the ball."

The Spaniard then alleged that longevity is the key to reaching the former England star's level: "He was a top-class player. Pogba is a great player, but he still has to be consistent for years like Stevie was for 10 or 15 years."

He then rounded off by saying: "Pogba is not my player, so I don't need to talk too much about him. He's a great player, like the majority of the Manchester United players."

Manchester United's emphatic win over Newcastle, leaves them eight points behind table-topping rivals Manchester City, as they head into a busy festive period of Premier League matches.

