Report: Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich in Race to Sign Liverpool's Emre Can

Manchester City are set to go head to head with several other European clubs in the hunt to sign Liverpool midfielder Emre Can.

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Juventus, who have had a long standing interest in the German international are now in a three way battle, according to TuttoSport, via the Mirror, to sign Can next summer with his contract set to expire at the end of the campaign. 

There has been no sign that the 23-year-old will sign a contract extension to see him play beyond next summer at Anfield.

As per the rules, foreign sides are able to approach players in January with only six months remaining on their current deals to sign players on a free transfer in the summer, and with that, Juventus and Bayern Munich will get a head start on Manchester City. 

But finances aren't an issue for the English side who are looking ever so impressive this season under Guardiola, and could offer a lump sum to tempt Liverpool in securing an amount for Can instead of letting him go for nothing. 

The report continues on that Juventus are willing to offer £10m for the Liverpool midfielder in January to snap him up, however Jurgen Klopp will think his fellow German is worth more than that. 

Will he take the risk and keep him until the summer to try and pen Can to a new deal, or are his Liverpool days over?

Liverpool head to Spain on Tuesday night to face Sevilla in the Champions League, and a win will secure their progress into the knockout rounds of the competition.  

