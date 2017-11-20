Marco Silva Vague on Everton Links After Watford Smash West Ham in David Moyes' Debut

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Watford manager Marco Silva was keen to praise his side's great effort and performance against West Ham, the Hornets easing past David Moyes' side in his debut match in the Hammers' dugout.

Speaking after the game though, Silva refused to deny rumours that he could leave Hertfordshire for Everton just months after being appointed as Walter Mazzarri's successor. 

But the Hornets boss was keen to express that he remains focused on his duties at Vicarage Road, telling the press after the game: "There has been zero distraction. We know what our work is, we did a fantastic week, the players worked really hard and today they performed really well and we deserved the three points.

"My future is tomorrow, we start to prepare the next day, we have already planned the session, that is my future.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

"I understand the questions, some things we can't control. I know what is in my hands and that is the session tomorrow."

He went on to praise his side's performance on Sunday afternoon, adding: "It was a very good performance. We control all the match and had some very good moments.

"We changed the formation because we had some problems on right side, but the players understood really well.

"What we did today isn't really different to what we did in other games recently. The last three results didn't reflect what we did in the pitch."

