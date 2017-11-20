Returning Atletico Madrid Star Claims Derby Draw Is a Turning Point After Inconsistent Start

November 20, 2017

Atletico Madrid's Koke believes Saturday's goalless draw with city rivals Real could be a turning point for his side, after an underwhelming start to the season.

The Spanish midfielder returned from a hamstring injury as both sides fired blanks in Saturday's showdown, which left Atletico remaining fourth, level on points behind their opponents but behind on goal difference. 

Diego Simeone's side also remain ten points behind leaders Barcelona and six behind second-placed Valencia.

The draw was Atletico's sixth from 12 league games. However, Saturday's 0-0 draw at the Wanda Metropolitano could help the team find some consistency as far as Koke is concerned.

The 25-year-old said, via Football Espana“Personally and collectively speaking, it was a great match, although we were facing a great team, one of the best in the world.


"It’s a pity that we couldn’t win as we had some clear chances. We always want to win the Derbi against our eternal rivals. it wasn’t to be, but I think it was a turning point for us."

Koke's Atletico Madrid host Roma on Wednesday in the Champions League, where even a victory may see them drop into the Europa League, if Chelsea defeat Qarabag in the other Group C game.

