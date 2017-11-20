Stat Reveals Watford Squad More Effective in Front of Goal Than Any Other in Premier League

Watford midfielder Will Hughes became the club's 12th goalscorer this season with the opener during his side's 2-0 win over West Ham United on Saturday, a bigger spread than any other side in the English top flight.

The 22-year-old's first goal for the Hornets since making the £8m switch from Championship side Derby Country during the summer, as well as in the Premier League all together, came on the 11th minute as he turned home from 12 yards after latching onto a goalmouth inside the Hammers' area.

Andre Gray assist.

Will Hughes goal.



The Englishman continued to have a serious impact on the game, setting up teammate Richarlison for his fifth of the campaign midway through the second half.

However, it was Hughes' strike that caught the headlines, with the Englishman now the 12th different scorer for Watford this season in as many games, with the four trailing, Arsenal (11), Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United (10), those you would expect to be challenging for the title come the end of the season .

Hornets boss Marco Silva has received much praise during his sport spell in English football, with the Vicarage Road chiefs hand picking the 40-year-old Portuguese man from relegated Hull City at the end of last term.

Since then, the former right-back has been heavily linked with the currently vacant Everton role, and if the Toffees do land their man it would mark three different Premier League managerial positions in less than 12 months.

The ex-Olympiacos boss has been heavily praised for his tactics and ability to, arguably similarly to Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham Hotspur, create cohesion within squads where previously it has been lacking, and the fact that he has overseen 12 different scorers will less than one third of the campaign gone, you can see why.