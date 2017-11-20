Stoke Boss Mark Hughes Insists There Is More to Come From Forward Saido Berahino

Is is just a matter of time before Stoke forward Saido Berahino turns his form around, according to his manager Mark Hughes.

The 24-year-old hasn't scored in the Premier League since the 2015/16 campaign and has not lived up to expectations following his £12m move to the bet365 Stadium from West Brom.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

However, with the chaotic Christmas period fast approaching, Hughes is adamant that he needs everyone in his squad.

"We've got a key period coming up and we're going to need everyone up to the right level to be able to have an impact if they are needed," he told Sky Sports.

"He will just have to be patient. He's working hard. He's doing the right things in training. He just needs to take his chances when he gets them.

A lot has happened since Saido Berahino last found the net... https://t.co/G28gwstPel — Stoke City Pro (@StokeCityPro) November 20, 2017

"He's come through a difficult time in his career. He's at a good place, he's surrounded by people who want him to do well and are doing everything they can to help him."

The Englishman has had a tricky few years, after going on strike with his former club West Brom and (despite being offered a fresh start) has been unable to put his stamp on a Stoke side who are struggling at the start of the 2017/18 campaign.

"It's a bit frustrating for him because he will think he can't show what he can do, he can't score goals because he's not in the team. It's a bit of a Catch 22 situation. It is difficult for him.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

"Saido's general form isn't bad, he's just lacking goals. That's the problem clearly. Other guys are making an impact and scoring goals, which he hasn't been able to do yet. Arguably, he's a bit behind a number of players.

"We all feel once he gets one, he will get a hatful. It's just about waiting for that dam to burst."

Berahino only arrived at Stoke in January on a five year deal and the Stoke boss is certain that this is just a blip.

"We've got him on a long contract. He's still a relatively young player. He's very much at the beginning of his career. There's more to come from him."

Stoke make the trip to Brighton on Monday night in hope of securing their fourth win of the season and climb up to 11th.