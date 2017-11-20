Swansea Boss Paul Clement's Future Remains Safe for Now Despite Poor Run of Results

Swansea manager Paul Clement's future is said to safe for now, and the fixture against Bournemouth at the weekend will not decide whether he will lose his job or not.

Clement took the reigns at Swansea last season after they sacked American Bob Bradley following a terrible run of defeats. The former Bayern Munich number two stepped in and helped the Swans avoid relegation.

Sky sources: @SwansOfficial boss Paul Clement's job safe for now and his future won't depend on result against @afcbournemouth on Sat #ssn pic.twitter.com/NmGqZ2nRU5 — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) November 20, 2017

It was a successful summer for Swansea as they secured the signings of Tammy Abraham, Renato Sanches (on loan), and Sam Clucas to name but a few. Despite the new signings, Swansea have not hit the heights of which everyone expected them to this campaign and now find themselves in a relegation dog fight.

Currently second from bottom in the table, Clement has come under scrutiny following disappointing defeats to the likes of Brighton and surprise team of the season Burnley.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

The form of his new players has not helped the former Real Madrid second man. Much was expected of the loan signing of Sanches from Bayern Munich, but poor performances and injuries have meant that the Portugal international has failed to make any impact in England's top division.

One plus for Clement however is the form of Englishman Abraham. Signed on loan from Chelsea, Abraham is well renowned for his goal scoring and has proven this season that he is capable of scoring at the highest level. A call up for England is certainly a highlight for him, and he will be hoping to push on to further grow his reputation.

Are we just going too ignore the fact that Tammy Abraham made his England debut and was marked by Mats Hummels and played really well? — Ned (@TheLampardWay) November 10, 2017

This weekend's fixture is crucial for Swansea as they need to start picking up points or else they may have a new manager come the New Year.