Tottenham Fans Eye Up Championship Star to Replace Wantaway Danny Rose in January Window

By 90Min
November 20, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur supporters seem to be more interested in Fulham star Ryan Sessegnon than Manchester United's Luke Shaw, with rumours circulating that current left-back Danny Rose could be on his way out.

The Tottenham faithful have been vocal on social media about possible replacements for Rose, after he was left out of the game against Arsenal at the weekend. 

The Englishman has been subject to criticism this season after an infamous interview during the summer, in which he seemed to question Spurs' ambitions and transfer policy.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Rose was fined for his comments and before the weekend it seemed all was forgiven.

However, manager Mauricio Pochettino has since left the defender out for 'fitness reasons', which has given Rose fresh concerns over his future

Talk has taken place about the possibility of a swap deal between Man Utd and Tottenham for Shaw and Rose. However, according to some fans, Pochettino and the board should go after Fulham's rising star Ryan Sessegnon.

Shaw has barely featured this season for the Red Devils, with Jose Mourinho opting for Ashley Young at left-back over the former Southampton man, while 17-year-old wonderkid Sessegnon, he has been an ever-present at Craven Cottage.

