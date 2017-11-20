West Ham Sweating Over Results of Scan on Injured Winger Following Knock in Watford Defeat

West Ham have sent Marko Arnautović for a scan on his injured hand after the Austrian international came off worse under a challenge from Watford's Marvin Zeegelaar on Sunday, according to the Evening Standard.

The Hammers lost the game 2-0 following goals from Will Hughes and Richarlison in David Moyes' first game in charge of the club.

However, news that Arnautović is facing another spell on the sidelines has added insult to injury (...or injury to insult) for West Ham supporters, the 28-year-old having already spent time out of the squad through suspension and illness.

Marko Arnautovic for 25m is one of the worst signings in Premier League history. He’s not worth half that. — Sibs (@SibsMUFC) November 19, 2017

West Ham were without Michail Antonio, Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew for their match at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

However, Spanish midfielder Pedro Obiang isn't looking for excuses and insists the Hammers need to knuckle down if they are going to turn their fortunes around this season.

"It is too easy to talk about the chances we missed at Watford," he said. "There is only one way to sort things out. We have started to do different work but the manager has to have time to get his ideas across."

West Ham now have just a few days to prepare for their game with Leicester City on Friday, before a mid-week visit to Goodison Park on matchday 14 next week.

Currently sat inside the bottom three of the Premier League table, Moyes's side need to start getting points on the board if they want to escape a possible relegation fight this season.