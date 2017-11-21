Ashley Young Reportedly Signs United Contract Extension Following Strong Start to Season

Manchester United's Ashley Young has reportedly signed a contract extension with the club following a strong start to the season in which he was recently recalled to the England national team.

Young's previous deal was due to come to an end in the upcoming summer, but according to the Sun, the 32-year-old has had his £130,000 per week contract extended by a further year following his impressive form for the Red Devils this season.

The versatile wide man has featured ten times under Jose Mourinho this term (twice in the Champions League), filling in at left-back and proving to the Portuguese boss that he is still an important member of the squad.

The contract extension caps off what will have been an enjoyable few weeks for Young, having earned a spot amongst Gareth Southgate's England side in the most recent international break.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

It appears that the pen pushers in Old Trafford have been hot on it recently, having tied down Spanish midfielder Ander Herrera to a contract extension on Monday as well. The same cannot be said for Marouane Fellaini, however.

The Belgian powerhouse is reported to have refused a recent offer from United amid speculation that he could be on his way to Turkey.

United now turn their attention to their midweek Champions League encounter with Basel. Wednesday night sees Mourinho take his team to Switzerland in a bid to continue United's good work in Europe.

Having won their first four Group A fixtures - scoring ten and conceding only one goal - United can secure qualification into the knockout stages in first place with an away win over their opponents.