Bayern Munich Handed Huge Boost as Key Duo Look Set to Return for Anderlecht Champions League Clash

Bayern Munich have been given a major boost ahead of their Champions League clash against Anderlecht, as both Thiago Alcántara and Kingsley Coman are set to return for the match. Thiago's knee injury and Coman's foot injury sidelined the pair last weekend, as Bayern crushed to a 3-0 victory over Augsburg in the Bundesliga.

As reported by FourFourTwo, Bayern will have to beat the Belgian side if they are to stand any chance of beating Paris Saint-Germain to the top of Group B, a highly desirable outcome which would most likely see them given an easier tie in the knock-out stages. Despite their injury crisis, Bayern are riding high in Bundesliga, and are six points clear at the top of the table.

Bayern are currently without the likes of Franck Ribery, David Alaba, Thomas Muller, Manuel Neuer and Rafina, so the return of Thiago and Coman is bound to be of huge boost to their manager Jupp Heynckes. The veteran manager took over from Carlo Ancelotti in October, making it his fourth stint as manager for the Bavarian giants.

The return of Neuer is moving closer, with Bayern chief executive Karl-Heinz Rummenigge claiming that the iconic keeper has made strong progress in his recovery. Rummenigge stated:

"He will be off crutches shortly. There's no reason to be pessimistic. Everything is progressing as the doctor said it would."

Bayern are in the running to claim a record 28th league title, as the Bundesliga titans continue to dominate the top-flight of German football. However, they could well be pushed all the way by their rivals, with the likes of Schalke, RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund all within touching distance of Die Roten.