Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has revealed he is no closer to putting pen to paper on a new and improved contract at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old is believed to earn around £100k-a-week with the Blues, but is holding out for double that to put him on par with Manchester United stopper David de Gea - as reported by the Evening Standard.

Courtois rejected an offer from the club back in June, but Chelsea are still keen to get him to sign an extension.

Speaking ahead of the Qarabag clash in the Champions League on Tuesday, he said: "The thing for me, the most important thing, is to perform well for myself and the team.

"Regarding my contract, that's the thing where Chelsea must deal with my agent. I don't think there have been any new developments.

"We have so many games at the moment, and I prefer to focus on the team's games, my own performances. There will be time enough towards the end of the season to have talks."

Chelsea will be encouraged to hear that Courtois is keen to re-open talks, especially with Real Madrid still hopeful of signing a new goalkeeper.

Los Blancos were sniffing around a couple of seasons ago and saw him as an alternative target to United's De Gea, who they infamously failed to sign because of a faulty fax machine.