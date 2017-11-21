Dele Alli Could Be Rested for Spurs' Dortmund Clash After Behaviour Warnings

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has been tipped to make a number of changes to his team for this week's Champions League trip to Germany to face Borussia Dortmund, with midfield star Dele Alli among those who could rested.

According to The Times, Alli is likely to play at least some part in the game, but he may be left on the bench to begin with following a difficult day at the office at the weekend when Spurs were outplayed and beaten by Arsenal in the north London derby.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Pochettino has also warned Alli about his on-field behaviour if he does get on the pitch as the game will be refereed by Clement Turpin, the official whose report following a recent England match saw the 21-year-old handed a one-game ban by FIFA for a middle finger gesture.

"I will tell Dele to be careful if he plays," the Argentine commented.

"Always it's important. The referee moves on and I'm sure there's nothing in his mind to ban him for that situation. But it is always good to know."

JEAN-SEBASTIEN EVRARD/GettyImages

Having been left out of the squad for Saturday's derby - an omission that apparently brought about an angry response and fuelled speculation of an imminent Spurs exit - Danny Rose is among those likely to benefit from the expected team changes.

Serge Aurier could also be back, while Harry Winks could start after only appearing as a substitute at the Emirates Stadium. Son Heung-min will also hope to be involved after scoring in the reverse fixture against Dortmund at Wembley back in September - a 3-1 Spurs win.





Victory in Germany would further strengthen Spurs' grip on top spot in Group H after a momentous win against reigning champions Real Madrid on matchday four.

Spurs arguably couldn't be facing Dortmund at a better time. Peter Bosz's team have lost four of their last five Bundesliga games, are yet to win in the Champions League this season, while a DFB Pokal win against lower league Magdeburg is their only win of any kind since September.