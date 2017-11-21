Granit Xhaka Insists Arsenal Can Still Catch Man City in Premier League Title Race

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka believes that Manchester City can be caught at the top of the Premier League table, as the season draws to the crucial festive period.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the Gunners' 2-0 victory against Tottenham in the North London Derby on Saturday, the Swiss international admits that the result at the weekend can give his side the confidence they need to catch Manchester City at the summit of the league.

Xhaka said: "I think in football everything is possible.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

"Manchester City, at the moment, are on a very good run, they're doing very well and other have dropped points - which they have not done - but it's conceivable that they could drop points as well."

Arsenal are currently sixth in the Premier League after the latest round of fixtures over the weekend, still 12 points off early pace-setters Manchester City.

11 - Arsenal have won 11 home Premier League games in a row, their best run since winning 13 consecutively at Highbury between February and November 2005. Fortress. pic.twitter.com/KrP9hMAl8c — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 18, 2017

The 25-year-old, who has featured in all 12 Premier League games for Arsenal this season, does suggest that despite City's impressive start to the season, Pep Guardiola's side could falter at some point, although Xhaka admits that all Arsenal can worry about is their own form.

He continued: "They might not continue as they have been. But our aim is to focus on ourselves.

"We know we need to work and we're convinced that we can compete at the top."

Arsenal have a busy fixture schedule in the coming week, facing FC Koln in the UEFA Europa League this Thursday, before a tough game against this season's surprise package Burnley on Sunday, as Arsene Wenger's side looks to keep in touch with the sides in the Champions League positions.