Gunners Legend Claims Alexis Sanchez's Performance Against Tottenham Proves His Arsenal Commitment

Former Arsenal striker Thierry Henry believes that the performance of Alexis Sanchez in Arsenal's 2-0 victory against Tottenham on Saturday proves that the Chilean is committed to the Gunners.

Reported by SportReview (via Sky Sports), Henry is adamant that despite Sanchez's continued contract dispute with the club, the 28-year-old is doing his talking on the pitch.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Henry said: "Sanchez wanted to leave, we all knew that.





"There were question marks about whether he was trying or not. He had six months where he was struggling in a way but on Saturday I saw an Alexis Sanchez like we used to see before.





"I thought he was outstanding."





Sanchez was instrumental in the North London Derby on Saturday, scoring the crucial second goal in the 2-0 triumph.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The forward has been under scrutiny in recent weeks for his performances in the Premier League, with much speculation surrounding an expected departure from the Emirates Stadium.

Sanchez was courted by Manchester City in the previous summer transfer window and that interest looks set to remain in the January window, as Sanchez has seven months remaining on his contract.

Arsene Wenger Insists Arsenal Must Match Big Contract Offers to Keep Alexis Sanchez & Mesut Ozil @joejournosun https://t.co/BjU8BGt8Hj — ArsenalPro (@ArsenalPro) November 19, 2017

It is believed that Arsenal could sell Sanchez in January to recoup some of the £35m they paid Barcelona in 2014, otherwise they run the risk of losing their talisman for nothing come the summer.