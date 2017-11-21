Jurgen Klopp Dismisses Sturridge Transfer Rumours & Explains How Crucial Sevilla Clash Is

Jurgen Klopp has rejected media reports that Daniel Sturridge will be sold to allow the Liverpool striker to find regular first-team football.

Sturridge has been an unused substitute in the recent Premier League victories over West Ham and Southampton, and speculation had suggested that he could be open to a January move away.

Speaking to the press ahead of his side's Champions League clash with Sevilla (h/t the Liverpool Echo), Klopp was asked about the rumours and his response was as steadfast as you can get.

He remarked: “It’s a story. But actually I am not really interested in stories. The situation with the player is completely okay.

“I can imagine a player with his quality is not happy that he is not starting all the time. I really can imagine that. But that’s all.

“At this moment we need all our players. We have November, even if he feels a little different. There is around one-and-a-half months to go before the window opens and I don’t think for a second about things like this. There are so many games before then and I need all of them.”

Sturridge had netted in each of his previous appearances against Maribor and Huddersfield, but was once again left on the sidelines following the return to fitness of Sadio Mane.

Meanwhile, Klopp also admitted that facing Sevilla in the club's fifth Group E game would be huge as the Reds looked to qualify for the last-16 of the Champions League for the first time in nine seasons.

Liverpool currently sit top of the pile with eight points from four matches, and require one more win to book their place in the next round.

Klopp stated, via the Echo again, that he would not go on record and say it was imperative that his side win as he looked to play down nerves within his senior ranks, but added that his stars were looking forward to the Andalusian challenge.

He said: “This is a tough place to come. But the good thing is what we did in the last month results wise has given us confidence coming here to say: 'Okay, we are ready for this game.'

“It's been a really interesting journey in the Champions League so far with different games and different experiences.

“Facing Sevilla in Seville, this is the game. They are a good football playing team. That's how the Champions League should be and we're looking forward to it.”