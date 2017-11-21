Paulo Dybala Praises 'Our Maradona' Lionel Messi & Dreams of Battling Neymar for Ballon d'Or

Paulo Dybala has described his fellow Argentine Lionel Messi as the "Maradona of our times", but also hinted that he expects to be competing with Messi's former Barcelona teammate Neymar for the Ballon d'Or in the future.

Juventus' number 10 will be facing Messi on the pitch on Wednesday, as the Old Lady and Barcelona will fight for the first place in their Champions League group.

Messi was unstoppable during the first leg back in September, as he scored a double and avenged last season's 3-0 defeat in the quarter finals.

Dybala posted a picture on Instagram with the Argentina captain, after the national team's victory over Ecuador, during which Messi scored a memorable hat-trick which ensured qualification for next summer's World Cup on Russia.

The Juventus forward has admitted that he still has a lot to learn from Messi. He told France Football (via Calciomercato): "I have always admired Ronaldinho, but Leo is like Maradona for those of our generation.

"For me it's an honour to play with him in the national team," he continued. "He dragged us to the World Cup with the hat-trick in Ecuador. He is a born leader."

Although the past few years have seen the alternation of two football stars, Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, as winners of the Ballon d'Or, Dybala did not hide his wish, in the future, to win one himself.

"I have to work to improve and win trophies. Once, in front of a bonfire with friends we all made a wish – my own was to win the Ballon d'Or."

"I'd like battle it out with Neymar for the Ballon d'Or in the future," he said. "At the moment he is the one closest to winning it, being closer to the level of Messi and Ronaldo."