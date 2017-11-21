Real Madrid Turmoil Continues as Struggling Karim Benzema Blames Ronaldo & Zidane for Poor Form

By 90Min
November 21, 2017

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has reportedly pinned the blame on Cristiano Ronaldo and manager Zinedine Zidane for the club's nightmare start to the 2017/18 La Liga campaign. 

Los Blancos, the reigning European and Spanish champions, currently sit 3rd in the league and 10 points behind leaders Barcelona after their goalless draw with Atlético Madrid on Saturday.

According to reports from Spanish outlet Diario Gol, via the Mirror, the French forward met with Real Madrid President Florentino Perez after the Saturday's game, and complained that Ronaldo's propensity to stray into his part of the pitch has been pivotal in his poor form in-front of goal. Benzema has scored just two goals in his last thirteen appearances for his side.

It is also claimed that Benzema believes Ronaldo is being afforded special treatment from Zidane due to his iconic status at the club, and that his rose-tinted view of the Portuguese superstar is damaging the team. Real Madrid play APOEL Nicosia in the Champions League this evening, where they will hope to bounce back from their disappointing weekend.

Speaking in the build-up to the match, via Marca, Zidane moved to defend the poor form of Benzema, claiming:

"He is the first one who wants to give more and who knows he can give more. I'm here to help all the players, not just Karim.

"On the issue of his confidence in front of goal, the plan is to get just one or two openings and then his streak will be flipped around."

Real Madrid will have their work cut out for them in their attempts to overhaul the ten point gap between their side and the top of the table, but next weekend's clash against 18th place Malaga could be just the confidence boosters Zidane's men need to finally kickstart their season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters