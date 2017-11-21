Shocking Revelation Reveals Former Liverpool Boss Brendan Rodgers Did Not Want Daniel Sturridge

Former Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers has been revealed to have not wanted striker Daniel Sturridge at the club initially, with reports claiming he attempted to scupper a deal for the-then Chelsea forward.

In a report by ESPN, writer Tony Evans claims the current Celtic and former Swansea boss threw a spanner in the works for Sturridge at the 11th-hour in the summer of 2012, before a move was completed the following January.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

It is believed Rodgers did not want the Blues' forward at the club, but after the Northern Irishman refused to budge from his stance, the move was met with derision from the Reds owners' Fenway Sports Group who sanctioned a switch at their manager's behest.

The news comes a somewhat of a revelation considering the relationship that seemed to exist between player and manager, during their two-and-a-half seasons together at Anfield.

Having struggled with form through injury and rotation at Manchester City and Chelsea between 2006 and 2013, Sturridge's move to Merseyside saw the striker move to the top of his game netting 51 league goals alone between January 2013 and May 2015.

Liverpool's 2013/14 Premier League campaign saw Rodger's side come within two points of lifting their first top-flight crown since 1990 and was spearheaded by Sturridge, Luis Suarez and Raheem Sterling in what became known as the S-A-S partnership for the Reds.

That season alone, Sturridge netted 21 league goals and together with his Uruguayan team-mate combined for an astonishing 52 goals that campaign.

Sturridge became a regular part of Rodgers's set-up in front of Steven Gerrard, but his prior views of his former prolific forward further bring into light his current plight at Liverpool albeit under a different manager.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Since Rodgers' sacking, Jurgen Klopp has elected to field Roberto Firmino as his first-choice front man, with 28-year-old-Sturridge having scored just five league goals in his last 28 games - most of which came from the bench during the past two seasons.

As the World Cup approaches - and indeed the transfer window re-opens - the striker has once again been linked with a move away from the club, as Sturridge seeks a way back into England boss Gareth Southgate's plans for Russia in June.