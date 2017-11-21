Unfavoured Newcastle Striker Aleksandar Mitrovic Reveals Patience Is 'Almost to the End'

Newcastle's Serbian striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is becoming increasingly frustrated with the Magpies, having played only 49 minutes of Premier League football for Rafa Benitez's side this campaign.

Mitrovic played 19 minutes for the side at Old Trafford on Saturday, although it was a pointless endeavour as Manchester United were already in the ascendancy and 4-1 up.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Now, having been linked with moves to Brighton and Anderlecht, the physical forward has revealed, via Shields Gazette, that his patience is "almost to the end" in regards to his contribution to his current outfit.

The Serbia international is also fearful of his chances to be part of the national team's endeavours next year in Russia for the World Cup and simply needs to play between now and June to secure his place.





When asked if it was difficult to remain patient, Mitrovic revealed: "I’m patient, but we will see. My patience is almost to the end, so we will see. I want to play. I want to be on the pitch. I’m patient, but we will see."

Srdjan Stevanovic/GettyImages

Having scored six goals in the qualification stages and notched nine in his last 11 for Serbia, the striker is under no illusions about his current predicament, claiming: "It [the World Cup] is a big thing for the whole country…If I want to be ready, I have to play games and to be on the pitch scoring goals."





It will be interesting to see whether Mitrovic can now secure his place as Newcastle's first-choice goal-scorer in the upcoming weeks. Although it seems as if the Serbian would be plying his trade elsewhere, had Benitez received the full backing of the board last summer.