Arsenal's pursuit of long-term target Julian Draxler has been given a massive blow as Liverpool have made contact with Paris Saint-Germain over the German's availability.

The Gunners have been chasing the 24-year-old since he first broke onto the scene at Schalke. However, their interest has never become anything more concrete and Draxler has gone on to represent Wolfsburg and PSG, rather than making a move to the Premier League and L'Equipe report (via the Liverpool Echo) that the Reds could beat them to their man.

With PSG looking to recoup some of the £200m they spent on Neymar over the summer, Draxler could be allowed to leave the French capital if he wants regular first-team football elsewhere.

However, it is understood that Liverpool are wanting to bring the German international on loan in January before they consider a permanent move next summer, something which could give them the edge on Arsenal in the race for Draxler's signature.

The Gunners could also be tempted to sign their long-term transfer target on a temporary basis in January, although the imminent departures of Mesut Özil and Alexis Sánchez make a permanent deal much more attractive for the north London side.

Following his £36m move to PSG last summer, Draxler has failed to cement his place in the Parisians' first team.

Making 40 appearances across all competitions during his time at the Parc des Princes, Draxler needs to move elsewhere if he wants to fulfil the potential he showed during the early stages of his career at the Veltins-Arena.