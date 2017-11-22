Cedric Soares Urges Southampton to 'Climb Out of the Hole' They're in After Crushing Liverpool Loss

Southampton dangle just four points above the Premier League relegation zone despite being 14th in the standings after they fell victim to a crushing 3-0 loss against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, and Cedric Soares has called for his teammates to clench their fists and 'climb out of the hole' they're currently languishing in.

Rather than a crestfallen, sorrowful whimper, Cedric - who won the 2016 European Championship with Portugal - believes that although it is natural to be 'upset', the Saints must rekindle their spirit to get themselves back to 'winning ways' in the weeks to come domestically.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Cedric, a staple regular in Mauricio Pellegrino's faltering squad, tenaciously said to the media (via Daily Echo): “We need to be upset. If you are not upset then something is wrong. We need to think about our mistakes and what we need to improve,





“It’s normal to be upset and upset doesn’t mean you go out there and let your head go down. It means we go out there and you want to show even more and you want to climb out of the hole and come back to winning ways.”

The 26-year-old full-back understands that unity is imperative to a team's success, especially with his international accolades being taken into consideration, and is adamant that a solidified camp will pull the south-coast-based outfit out of the rut they find themselves in.

“Every team has difficult moments during a season and it’s in these moments you need to come together and fight for it,

“You cannot blame one or two people, you need to blame all the team and we need to assume our responsibility and go out there and fight as one as a team. That’s what we’re going to try and do immediately in the next game”, he added.

Southampton have won just once in their last seven top-flight outings, so fundamentally Saints' fans and Pellegrino alike will be hoping that the rest of the fold takes notice of Cedric's passionate battle-cry to enter their next encounter against Everton at St. Mary's on November 26th arm-in-arm.