Chris Smalling Admits He Would Be Afraid to Face Manchester United's Attacking Lineup

By 90Min
November 22, 2017

Chris Smalling has expressed his belief that Manchester United's abundance of attacking players is enough to strike fear into opposition defenders.

Jose Mourinho's side put four past Newcastle at Old Trafford last weekend as Zlatan Ibrahimovic made a much-anticipated return from injury. Only Premier League leaders Manchester City have scored more than United's 27 this season, and Smalling has talked up the attacking prowess of his teammates.

"I think it would strike fear into myself if I was playing against them, and it strikes fear into most teams," he said ahead of Wednesday night's Champions League clash with Basel, quoted by the club's official website

"Obviously we've got Paul [Pogba] back too, who's a very attacking midfielder, and along with Ibra and all those other names it just gives us so many options and no matter what game it is, no matter what competition it is, we've got a front three or four who can cause the opposition problems. 

"So if we keep it tight at the back, more often that not, we're going to win the game."

FBL-ENG-PR-HUDDERSFIELD-MAN UTD

Smalling was also asked about Gareth Southgate's decision to overlook him for the most recent England squad.

"Was I surprised [to be left out]?" he said. "Yes, I was. But you don't play for one of the biggest clubs in the world for as long as I have, and probably won the most trophies, bar the Champions League, without being a top defender, who can play and defend.

"I think, this year, we've got one of the best defensive records and I'm very proud to be a part of that. While I'm playing under Jose, and I'm playing regularly, I'm happy with that.

"I play under one of the biggest, most successful managers in Jose, and he's only going to pick the best players. So, while I'm playing regularly and he's happy, and my season carries on like this, and we have a successful season and our team concedes very few goals - it maybe gives him no choice in the summer, but to pick me."

