Gary Lineker With Sarcastic Praise for Real Madrid Striker After Brace in Champions League Rout

Former Tottenham and England striker Gary Lineker couldn't help but give Karim Benzema a backhanded compliment following his brace in Real Madrid's 6-0 victory over Apoel Nicosia on Tuesday.

Lineker had criticised the French striker and questioned if the 29-year-old deserved a place in Madrid's first-team, with Benzema's goal-scoring prowess in the Champions League not doing anything to change his mind.

His original comments about the former Lyon star caused a wave of Benzema supporters to hit back at Lineker, with Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane also understood to be unhappy with the criticism. However, Lineker just added fuel to the fire with a sarcastic tweet saying "He's back."

2 goals for Benzema. He’s back. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) November 21, 2017

Croatian midfielder Luka Modric opened the scoring at the GSP Stadium in Cyprus, with Benzema adding a second 16 minutes later. Nacho Fernández found himself on the scoresheet before half-time and Benzema was able to add his second of the match before the break.

Cristiano Ronaldo then scored a brace of his own inside five minutes to round of an embarrassing night for Madrid's Cypriot hosts.

In the same Champions League group, Lineker's former side had to come from a goal behind to win against Borussia Dortmund.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang seemed to find his shooting boots after a long spell without a goal and put the hosts in front at the Westfallenstadion. However, Spurs soon drew level after Harry Kane sent a brilliant effort past Roman Bürki.

Heung-min Son then secured all three points for the visitors by sending a right-footed effort into the far corner of the net, the sixth time he's scored against Borussia Dortmund in his career.