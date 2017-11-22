Graeme Souness Scorns Alberto Moreno as 'an Accident Waiting to Happen' After Second Half Collapse

Liverpool familiarly squandered a three-goal lead in a single half of football against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday.

The Reds looked to be in cruise control having netted three before the half-time interval, despite the game being relatively even in open play. However, collapsing defensively has become an unsavoury trend for Liverpool in recent times and once again it all unravelled tactically for Jurgen Klopp.

Sevilla dominated the second half from start to finish and equalised in the third minute of added time - through a poorly defended corner - leaving the away fans incensed at the complete absence of any resistive nuance and know-how in the side.

The Miracle of Sevilla 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WuGoVaFTj6 — B/R Football (@brfootball) November 22, 2017

One player stuck out like a sore thumb on the night and ex-Liverpool enforcer Graeme Souness, blasted him for it.

Alberto Moreno had previously received praise from fans and manager this season, with many claiming that the Spanish full-back had improved defensively and disposed of his previously reckless tendencies.

However, we quickly found out this wasn't the case, as the 25-year-old needlessly conceded a free-kick on the edge of the box, which Sevilla scored from, before conceding a penalty after being caught in possession.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

Speaking to TV3 (via Independen t ), Souness and Neil Lennon agreed that Moreno was the catalyst for Liverpool's second half capitulation on the night.



"We highlighted him before a ball was kicked," claimed Souness.

"It is as if he doesn't understand the position. That is an incident where he comes into the middle of the pitch unnecessarily. Here is where he gives a free kick away unnecessarily. It was just clumsy. He never looks over his shoulder to see where the danger was coming."

The fiery Scotsman rounded off by revealing: "He frustrates the life out of me. I think he is an accident waiting to happen."

Getty Images/GettyImages

Liverpool are still in the best position to win Group E if they get three points against Spartak Moscow in two weeks - with a point securing second - but Jurgen Klopp will rue missing the opportunity to secure qualification with a game to spare.

Results such as this also have further implications for the manager, as it drudges up the inquest into Klopp's summer recruitment and the lack of any defensive additions - having instead opted to sign Alex Oxlade Chamberlain from Arsenal for £40m - and makes the German's previous comments regarding the capabilities of his defensive players, sound extremely naive.