Jordan Henderson Hits Out at Refereeing Performance After Liverpool Blow 3-Goal Lead Against Sevilla

Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson has blamed the referee for having a part in his side's downfall against Sevilla on Tuesday night.

The Reds were cruising at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan after goals from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane put them three up at the break, but Sevilla rallied and fought back to steal a well-earned point thanks to a Wassim Ben Yedder brace and a late Guido Pizarro equaliser.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

A win would have guaranteed top spot and qualification to the knockout stages, but Sevilla's heroics mean the final day will be a close affair.

Alberto Moreno was criticised left, right and centre for his performance against his old club after the Spaniard gave away a free-kick and a penalty which both directly led to Sevilla's opening two goals.

However speaking after the game, Henderson hit out at the referee for his performance in the second half, calling Sevilla's penalty and some free kick decisions 'soft'.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"I am not sure [how Liverpool collapsed]," he said. "The first-half was very good, disciplined, scored goals. The second half was very bad - we did not start well at all. We gave a corner away and struggled from then on.

"We stopped playing football and did not get the ball to the front three [Salah, Firmino, Mane] to cause them problems. It does not feel good.

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

"We did not keep the ball and I did think the free-kick and penalty decisions were soft to let them back in the game," added the Liverpool captain. "We need to better."

Despite squandering a three-goal lead, qualification is still in Liverpool's hands. Klopp's team face Spartak Moscow in a fortnight at Anfield, knowing a win will see them top the group.