Juventus Confirm Key Man Will Miss Barcelona Clash With Thigh Issue

By 90Min
November 22, 2017

Juventus have confirmed that Giorgio Chiellini will be out of the Old Lady's Champions League match with Barcelona on Wednesday after picking up an injury at the weekend.


The 33-year-old reportedly injured his left-thigh in Juve's 3-2 defeat to Sampdoria on Sunday and as a result, he will play no part in their highly-anticipated match against the Blaugrana.

Massimiliano Allegri has to pick between Benedikt Höwedes, Medhi Benatia, Andrea Barzagli and Daniele Rugani to start for the Bianconeri on Wednesday. 


The latter, who is still just 23-years-old, started for Juventus at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday and was partially at fault for Sampdoria's second and third goals.

36-year-old defender Barzagli was speaking to the club website ahead of Barcelona's visit to Turin, claiming that the squad don't need any extra motivation heading into their penultimate Champions League group stage match.


"Juventus vs Barcelona is one of those games for which you don't need any extra motivation. It will be difficult, but we must get the result we need. It is crucial to reach the next round, also for moving forward in the context of the season.

"This game against Barcelona can't really be compared to last seasons. That was another situation. Our opponents will obviously want to progress too but for us, this is a match of utmost importance."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters