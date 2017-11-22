Juventus Confirm Key Man Will Miss Barcelona Clash With Thigh Issue

Juventus have confirmed that Giorgio Chiellini will be out of the Old Lady's Champions League match with Barcelona on Wednesday after picking up an injury at the weekend.





The 33-year-old reportedly injured his left-thigh in Juve's 3-2 defeat to Sampdoria on Sunday and as a result, he will play no part in their highly-anticipated match against the Blaugrana.

UPDATE: Giorgio Chiellini is out of tonight's match after picking up a muscle injury to his left thigh.#JuveFCB — JuventusFC (@juventusfcen) November 22, 2017

Massimiliano Allegri has to pick between Benedikt Höwedes, Medhi Benatia, Andrea Barzagli and Daniele Rugani to start for the Bianconeri on Wednesday.





The latter, who is still just 23-years-old, started for Juventus at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris on Sunday and was partially at fault for Sampdoria's second and third goals.

36-year-old defender Barzagli was speaking to the club website ahead of Barcelona's visit to Turin, claiming that the squad don't need any extra motivation heading into their penultimate Champions League group stage match.





"Juventus vs Barcelona is one of those games for which you don't need any extra motivation. It will be difficult, but we must get the result we need. It is crucial to reach the next round, also for moving forward in the context of the season.

"This game against Barcelona can't really be compared to last seasons. That was another situation. Our opponents will obviously want to progress too but for us, this is a match of utmost importance."